Dassault Aviation, Tata Advanced Systems Ink Deal: Rafale Fuselages To Be Manufactured In India For The First Time

Rafale Fuselage Production In India: Tata Advanced Systems and Dassault Aviation have inked agreements for the production of Rafale fuselages in India. This will be the first time the main body of the fighter aircraft will be produced outside France.

The new facility to be set up by Tata in Hyderabad, is expected to manufacture key fuselage sections and deliver up to two complete units every month by FY2028.

According to an official company release, Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, defined this is a decisive step in strengthening their supply chain in India.

The upcoming plant in Hyderabad will manufacture key parts such as lateral shells of the rear fuselage, full rear section, central fuselage, and front section.

After this factory is completely operational, it will be able to produce up to two complete fuselages every month.

Further, he mentioned that local partners like Tata Advanced Systems will help in quality and competitiveness requirements are met for Rafale production.

Speaking on this development, Sukaran Singh, CEO and MD of Tata Advanced Systems, said this partnership is a major step in India's aerospace journey, while emphasising the manufacturing of Rafale fuselage in this south Asian nation indicates growing trust in their capabilities and the strength of their collaboration with Dassault Aviation.

This initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for accelerating the pace of manufacturing defence equipment's in India after the south Asian country retaliated to state-sponsored terror via Operation Sindoor.