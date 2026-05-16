David Beckham Aka Golden Balls Becomes UK's First Billionaire Sportsman

Ex-England captain David Beckham has become UK's first billionaire sports personality, signalling reliance on beyond your regular pay check for in the sports industry.

As per the compliers of Sunday Times Rich List 2026, the cumulative wealth of Sir David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham stood at £1.185 billion.

While Beck's football career earned him global repute, his net worth rose after retirement via equity, franchise ownership and long-term brand building.

And nowhere is that transformation clearer than Inter Miami. However, the important distinction is that Beckham’s net worth is combined of him and wife Victoria.

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The Inter Miami effect changed Beckham’s wealth trajectory

Beckham’s decision to launch Inter Miami through his Major League Soccer expansion rights initially looked like a prestige move.

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Inter Miami is currently valued at nearly $1.45 billion, making it MLS’ most valuable franchise. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s arrival saw a meteoric rise in sponsorship income, ticket demand, global visibility and merchandise sales, however, the bigger impact was on franchise valuation.

The former Manchester United midfielder, who was knighted in November, is also a brand ambassador for major brands such Hugo Boss and Adidas.

On the other hand, Victoria Beckham's wealth has primarily been generated via her fashion label, having originally risen to fame as a member of the Spice Girls.

Among sports personalities, the Beckham household is second to the family of former-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, whose wealth is calculated at £2bn.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, 37, stood at the seventh spot with £325m, after the golfer became a back-to-back Masters champion.