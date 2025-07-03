Deadly Poison or Hidden Nectar? Anand Mahindra Decodes the Future of Global Trade

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has delivered a striking message in the company’s latest annual report, describing the ongoing wave of global protectionism, supply-chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions as a modern-day “Samudra Manthan”—the mythical churning of the ocean that produced both deadly poison and precious nectar.



Invoking the ancient Indian legend in which Lord Shiva swallows the poison to save creation, Mahindra warns that nations today face a similar challenge. Rising tariffs, disrupted supply chains, and strategic decoupling—dramatically highlighted by the US-China trade war and growing protectionist measures worldwide—are the “poison” the world must manage carefully to avoid harming economic progress.



Yet Mahindra’s message is not simply one of caution. He argues that this churning also holds immense opportunity for India if it acts boldly and strategically. “What if we see this change as Amrit—an opportunity to accelerate economic growth?” he asks. He believes the turmoil in global trade offers India a chance to establish itself as a reliable, competitive manufacturing hub, especially as companies look to diversify away from China.



Mahindra points to government initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme as vital tools to help the country seize this moment. He calls on Indian businesses to align themselves with national priorities in critical sectors such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, defence manufacturing, and digital infrastructure.



He also uses the annual report to reflect on the Mahindra Group’s own strategy, describing it as a resilient “banyan tree.” The company’s core businesses in automobiles and tractors represent deep roots, while its diversified new ventures act like aerial roots that anchor independently and adapt to changing conditions. This structure, he says, allows Mahindra Group to weather uncertainty while remaining aligned with its values.



