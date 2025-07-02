'Deal for Much Less Tariffs' on Cards As India-US Trade Deal Talks Enter Final Stretch: Trump

As the July 9 deadline for tariff hikes looms, US President Donald Trump has suggested that a breakthrough in trade talks with India is within reach

While expressing optimism about India's willingness to reduce trade barriers, Trump cast fresh doubts on any potential agreement with Japan, accusing Tokyo of unfair practices.



Speaking aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, Trump stated that the United States could finalise a trade deal with India that would significantly reduce tariffs and open the Indian market to American companies.



“Right now, India doesn’t accept anybody in. I think India is going to do that. If they do that, we’re going to have a deal for less, much less tariffs,” Trump said.



The remarks come ahead of the expiration of a 90-day pause on increased US tariffs, originally announced on April 2 and temporarily suspended until July 9.



Without a deal, India could face a sharp jump in its reciprocal tariff rate—from the current 10% to as high as 27%.



Indian Officials Extend Stay in Washington to Seal Deal

In a sign of urgency, Indian trade negotiators have extended their visit to Washington through Monday to try and clinch a last-minute deal with the Trump administration. Sources within the Indian government told Reuters that both sides are working intensely to resolve key sticking points.





“We are in the middle — hopefully more than the middle — of a very intricate trade negotiation,” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said during an event in New York on Monday.

“Obviously, my hope would be that we bring it to a successful conclusion. I cannot guarantee it, because there’s another party to that discussion,” he added, noting that compromise and “give and take” would be crucial.



Tariff Standoff: Autos, Steel, and Agriculture in Focus

The US-India negotiations have reportedly hit roadblocks over tariff disagreements on auto components, steel, and farm goods. Despite this, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appeared optimistic, telling Fox News, “We are very close with India,” in response to a question on the ongoing talks.



The Trump administration sees India as one of the key countries with which it aims to finalize a deal before the July 9 deadline.