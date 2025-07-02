HDB Financial Services IPO Lists Today: GMP Signals Strong Debut - Buy On Listing Or Wait It Out?

Shares of HDB Financial Services Ltd, the non-banking finance subsidiary of HDFC Bank, are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE today, after a highly successful IPO that witnessed robust demand across investor categories.

The stock is set to debut during the Special Pre-Open Session (SPOS) at 10:00 AM, amid high investor anticipation and positive grey market cues.



HDB Financial Services IPO GMP Today

As of the latest update at 6:30 AM on July 2, the grey market premium (GMP) for HDB Financial Services IPO stands at Rs 68, according to market tracker websites. With the IPO priced at Rs 740, the estimated listing price is around Rs 808, suggesting a potential gain of 9.19% per share on debut.

IPO Receives Overwhelming Response

The public issue, which opened for subscription on June 25 and closed on June 27, raised Rs 12,500 crore at a price band of Rs 740 per share. According to NSE data, the IPO was subscribed 16.69 times overall:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 55.47 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 9.99 times

Retail Investors: 5.72 times



What the Exchanges Say

A formal notice from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) confirmed the listing, stating that HDB Financial Services made its official entry into the stock market today, July 2, 2025, with its shares listed under the 'B' Group on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The listing is among the most anticipated debuts of the year, owing to the company's strong backing from HDFC Bank—one of India's leading financial institutions.



HDB Financial Services Share Price Target

In a report initiating coverage on HDB Financial Services, brokerage house Emkay Global maintained a bullish stance:

“We initiate coverage on HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) with BUY and Jun-26E target price of Rs 900 (+22% upside), on FY27E P/B of 3.0x,” the note said.

What Makes HDB Financial Services Stand Out

Emkay cited three key reasons for its optimism:

Diversified and Granular Lending Book: The company has a vast lending franchise with 19 million customers, and the top 20 accounts form only 0.34% of AUM.

Focused Business Strategy: HDBFS primarily targets low-to-mid income groups in remote areas—70% of its branches are in Tier-4 towns and beyond.

Experienced Leadership: A consistent top management team, with most executives having over a decade-long tenure, adds to business continuity and strategic focus.

Further, Emkay expects Net Interest Margin (NIM) expansion, lower credit costs, and improved profit metrics over the next few years. The brokerage estimates 20% AUM CAGR and 27% EPS CAGR between FY25 and FY28, along with 2.7% RoA and 17% RoE by March 2028.



