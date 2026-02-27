Deepinder Goyal's Temple Raises $54 Million At $190 Million Valuation

Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal, who's actively involved in his health-tech startup after resigning from Eternal, has now raised $ 54million at a post-money valuation of $190 million.

"Temple has raised its first round. Friends and family. $54m. Post-money valuation of ~$190m. Every investor in this round is a founder friend or early-stage Zomato investor who wanted in, whether or not Temple ever makes it to market," Goyal tweeted.

"But here's what gives me goosebumps – more than 30 Temple employees participated in the round, at par valuation. No discount. Their own money. That's the kind of belief you can't buy," he said.

In his latest X post, he said, "At Temple, we are building the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes. A device that measures what no other wearable in the world measures, with a level of precision that doesn't exist yet."

"To build it, we need people who are obsessive about both the craft and the category. Engineers who are also athletes. People who will wear what they build, and hate it until it's perfect," he said.

Listing out physical fitness as an eligibility criterion to get hired at Temple, Goyal said, “We want to be those people, not just serve them. So only people who take fitness seriously and have body fat <16% (men) and 26% (women) should apply. If you're not there yet but will commit to getting there in three months, you can apply too; but you'll be on probation until you are.”