Defence Ministry Finalises Rs 1,981 Cr Emergency Buys to Boost Indian Army’s Counter-Terror Capabilities

In a strategic push to strengthen the Indian Army’s counter-terrorism capabilities, the Ministry of Defence has concluded 13 high-priority contracts under the Emergency Procurement (EP) framework, with a total value of Rs 1,981.90 crore.

The fast-tracked acquisitions, sanctioned under a Rs 2,000 crore allocation for the Army, are intended to deliver critical upgrades in situational awareness, mobility, protection, and firepower for troops operating in “high-risk environments”, as per the press release by PIB.

According to the release, the contracts, finalised through expedited procedures, are part of India’s broader effort to rapidly enhance front-line readiness in sensitive zones.

Officials noted that all deals were completed within compressed timelines to ensure swift induction of operationally vital platforms.

Some of the key systems acquired include:

Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS)

Low Level Lightweight Radars (LLLR)

Very Short-Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS) – including launchers and missiles

Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicles (RPAVs)

Loitering Munitions, including Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) variants

Multiple categories of drones

Bullet Proof Jackets (BPJs) and Ballistic Helmets

Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFVs) – both heavy and medium variants

Night sights for rifles

Atmanirbhar Push

All the equipment being procured is indigenously developed, underscoring the government’s focus on building self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The Defence Ministry described the move as a reaffirmation of its commitment to equipping soldiers with mission-critical, modern systems tailored to India’s evolving security landscape.