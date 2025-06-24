Republic World
  • Defence Ministry Finalises Rs 1,981 Cr Emergency Buys to Boost Indian Army’s Counter-Terror Capabilities

Updated 24 June 2025 at 17:13 IST

Defence Ministry Finalises Rs 1,981 Cr Emergency Buys to Boost Indian Army’s Counter-Terror Capabilities

The fast-tracked acquisitions, sanctioned under a Rs 2,000 crore allocation for the Army, are intended to deliver critical upgrades in situational awareness, mobility, protection, and firepower for troops operating in “high-risk environments”, as per the press release by PIB.

Reported by: Avishek Banerjee
Indian Defence Forces Get Emergency Procurement Powers To Buy Advanced Arms, Ammunition Worth Rs 40000 Crore Amid Operation Sindoor
Indian Defence Forces Get Emergency Procurement Powers To Buy Advanced Arms, Ammunition Worth Rs 40000 Crore Amid Operation Sindoor | Image: Representational

In a strategic push to strengthen the Indian Army’s counter-terrorism capabilities, the Ministry of Defence has concluded 13 high-priority contracts under the Emergency Procurement (EP) framework, with a total value of Rs 1,981.90 crore.

According to the release, the contracts, finalised through expedited procedures, are part of India’s broader effort to rapidly enhance front-line readiness in sensitive zones.

Officials noted that all deals were completed within compressed timelines to ensure swift induction of operationally vital platforms.

Some of the key systems acquired include:

  • Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS)
  • Low Level Lightweight Radars (LLLR)
  • Very Short-Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS) – including launchers and missiles
  • Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicles (RPAVs)
  • Loitering Munitions, including Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) variants
  • Multiple categories of drones
  • Bullet Proof Jackets (BPJs) and Ballistic Helmets
  • Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFVs) – both heavy and medium variants
  • Night sights for rifles

Atmanirbhar Push 

All the equipment being procured is indigenously developed, underscoring the government’s focus on building self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The Defence Ministry described the move as a reaffirmation of its commitment to equipping soldiers with mission-critical, modern systems tailored to India’s evolving security landscape.

“The Emergency Procurement mechanism continues to be a key enabler in bridging urgent capability gaps and ensuring timely induction of vital operational equipment,” as per the PIB release.

Published 24 June 2025 at 17:13 IST