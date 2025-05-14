Why Defence Stocks Like Cochin Shipyard, GRSE, Midhani, Unimech & DCX Systems Are Soaring Up to 18% — Explained

Defence Stocks In Focus: Amid easing tensions between India and Pakistan, and PM Modi's call for Made in India' defence equipment, shares of several defence stocks witnessed their prices skyrocketing lead by GRSE 16 per cent surge, followed by Cochin Shipyard's 13 per cent rally on NSE today.

The shares of India's leading defence shipyard Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) soared 18 per cent higher to its intraday high of Rs 2,264.90 apiece after the ship exporter posted a solid quarter ended March, 2025 earnings.

The Kolkata-headquartered firm's net profit for the aforementioned quarter more than doubled on year, as a direct result of a 62 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue for the period. In yet another move that buoyed investor sentiments, the board of GRSE proposed a final dividend of Rs 4.9 per share for the financial year 2025.

Meanwhile, the shipbuilding firm Cochin Shipyard stock experienced a notable surge of 13.09 per cent to reach Rs 1,798.00 during today's trading session, on the backs of high trading volumes, indicating rise in investor interest and market activity.

Reportedly, one of the first initiatives to push India's shipbuilding efforts could be a Rs 10,000 crore large-scale shipyard in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, with South Korea's HD Hyundai closing in on a partnership with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)

The shares of GRSE, Cochin Shipyard, Midhani, DCX Systems Ltd, and Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd have witnessed strong buying interest and consequently significant gains.

The public sector undertaking involved in south Asian nations defence sector Midhani's share prices rose 9.87 per cent to hit a intra-day high of Rs 376.80 at the NSE bourse. Following suit, the rapidly-growing defence vertical player in India, DCX Systems Ltd surged 7.93 per cent to hit a intra-day high of Rs 331, and Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd traded 9.52 per cent higher at Rs 1,074.55.