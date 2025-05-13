Why Are Defence Stocks BDL, HAL, Cochin Shipyard, And Bharat Forge Rallying Up To 7% Today?

Defence Stocks In Focus: A wide range of defence-related shares posted strong gains on May 13. This comes after Prime Minster Narendra Modi's call for Made in India' defence equipment, and how Operation Sindoor against Pakistan is not reached its conclusion yet.

Modi expressed, "India has showcased its excellence in new-age warfare. The time has come for 'Made in India' defence equipment."

Shares of BDL, ZENTEC, GRSE, BEL, COCHINSHIP, and HAL, have seen strong buying interest and consequently significant gains.

The shares of public sector unit Bharat Dynamics Ltd rose as much as 7.44 per cent on May 13, 2025, ZENTEC jumped 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) rose 4.81 per cent apiece.

The shares of BEL surged 4.37 per cent. Meanwhile shares of Cochinship, and Hindustan Aeronautics jumped 4.16 and 3.72 per cent respectively.

BDL Leads Defence Stocks Rally Today

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), a private defence sector entity, has received the order to manufacture the Akash missile system. As of 11:50 am, Bharat Dynamics was trading at Rs 1,686.70, marking a substantial gain of 7.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, the investor sentiments were buoyed after PM Modi's address to nation on May 12, where he underscored, “Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal."

He said, "India’s three forces, our Air Force, our Army and our Navy, our Border Security Force- BSF, India’s paramilitary forces, are constantly on alert. After the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terrorism.”