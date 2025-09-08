Delhi Court Restrains “Defamatory” Content Against Adani Enterprises

Delhi court has issued an interim injunction restraining the publication and circulation of unverified content alleged to be defamatory against the company. | Image: Delhi High Court

In a major relief to Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), a Delhi court has issued an interim injunction restraining the publication and circulation of unverified content alleged to be defamatory against the company.

The order, passed by Senior Civil Judge Anuj Kumar Singh, came while hearing a suit filed by AEL. The company alleged that a series of coordinated online publications, including articles, posts, and videos, were aimed at damaging its reputation and undermining its global business operations.

Court Observations

The court noted that there was a “prima facie case in favour of the plaintiff” and that allowing continued circulation of the disputed material could cause irreparable harm.

“Even the balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff, considering that continual forwarding, publishing, re-tweeting and trolling would further tarnish its image in public perception and may result in a media trial,” the order stated.

Directions Issued

The court directed the defendants to stop publishing, distributing, or circulating unverified, unsubstantiated, and allegedly defamatory reports about AEL until the next date of hearing.

It further ordered that such material already published online must either be corrected and expunged or removed entirely within five days.

If the defendants fail to comply, the court instructed major intermediaries, including search engines, video platforms, and social media networks, to remove or disable access to the content within 36 hours of notification.

The order also allowed AEL to submit additional links for takedown as and when new instances of the disputed content are identified.

Significance of the Order

The ruling underscores the judiciary’s increasing scrutiny of online content and its potential impact on reputations in the digital era. While freedom of speech remains protected, the court emphasized that allegations presented as fact must be verified before being widely circulated.

For AEL, the interim relief comes at a time when the group continues to face global attention on its operations and investments. The order aims to safeguard the company from what it described as coordinated attempts to malign its image.

Next Hearing