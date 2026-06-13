Delhi Electricity Bills to Rise; DERC Permits Surcharge Hike; Here Is How It Impacts Your Wallet

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has issued an order allowing city-based power distribution companies to recover higher procurement costs. By relaxing the previous 10% cap on the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS), the regulator has greenlit higher surcharges for BSES Rajdhani (BRPL), BSES Yamuna (BYPL), and Tata Power (TPDDL).

The hike will reflect in consumer bills starting from July, following the implementation of the new rates in June. Consumers in areas served by BYPL will see an increase of roughly 5.7%, while those in BRPL regions will witness a hike of approximately 3.4%. Tata Power consumers are expected to see only marginal changes as the authorized surcharge remains relatively stable.

Who Is Affected?

While the rise is significant for many, households benefiting from the Delhi government’s electricity subsidy program remain shielded. Since the subsidy is linked strictly to the number of units consumed rather than the total bill amount, those within the subsidy bracket will not see a direct increase in their monthly power expenditure due to this specific adjustment.

Discoms attribute the necessity of this surcharge hike to the sharp rise in power purchase expenses incurred during the recent peak demand months. With coal and natural gas prices experiencing global volatility, the cost of generating electricity has seen a steady uptick. This adjustment mechanism is designed to ensure that the fluctuations in fuel costs are managed systematically by the utility providers.

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