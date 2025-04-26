Delhi Heatwave Alert: Rise In Temperature, Air Quality Worsens - See What IMD Predicts

Delhi Heatwave Alert: Delhi is witnessing a sharp rise in temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting an additional 2–3°C increase in the days ahead. The national capital is on high alert for a heatwave, with maximum temperatures likely to touch around 42°C today.

The warmth is due to clear skies and dry winds, which are expected to last until April 26. A marginal decrease in temperature is predicted from April 27 as easterly winds set in.

Air Quality Worsens With Increased Heat

In addition to the record-high temperatures, the air quality in Delhi has also worsened, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) on April 26 at 8 a.m. standing at 254, putting it in the 'poor' category. The 24-hour average AQI was 258 on April 25, which shows a severe decrease in air quality.

Regions like Ghaziabad and Greater Noida also showed AQI in the 'poor' category. Citizens are recommended to restrict outdoor activities and follow proper precautions to reduce exposure to pollutants.

Relief Expected in Some Regions

Whereas Delhi and the surrounding states of Haryana and Punjab are going through severe heat, relief is expected in some areas in the form of light rain. Light to heavy rain is likely to hit the northeastern and southern states in the coming days, bringing some relief from the current heatwave.

Safety Measures and Precautions