Delhi Heatwave Alert: Rise In Temperature, Air Quality Worsens - See What IMD Predicts

Updated April 26th 2025, 13:27 IST
Delhi Heatwave Alert: Delhi is witnessing a sharp rise in temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting an additional 2–3°C increase in the days ahead. The national capital is on high alert for a heatwave, with maximum temperatures likely to touch around 42°C today.
The warmth is due to clear skies and dry winds, which are expected to last until April 26. A marginal decrease in temperature is predicted from April 27 as easterly winds set in.
In addition to the record-high temperatures, the air quality in Delhi has also worsened, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) on April 26 at 8 a.m. standing at 254, putting it in the 'poor' category. The 24-hour average AQI was 258 on April 25, which shows a severe decrease in air quality.
Regions like Ghaziabad and Greater Noida also showed AQI in the 'poor' category. Citizens are recommended to restrict outdoor activities and follow proper precautions to reduce exposure to pollutants.
Whereas Delhi and the surrounding states of Haryana and Punjab are going through severe heat, relief is expected in some areas in the form of light rain. Light to heavy rain is likely to hit the northeastern and southern states in the coming days, bringing some relief from the current heatwave.
Considering the persisting heatwave and the degrading air quality, the IMD has provided directives urging citizens to remain indoors at times of prolonged sunshine exposure, use light and loose clothing, and keep themselves hydrated. Additionally, one must stay indoors in peak sunshine times and make use of air purifiers, if feasible. All these practices are significant in maintaining health while in the clutches of this extremity.
Delhi is facing a severe heatwave and poor air quality at the moment. Citizens are advised to take precautionary measures to safeguard themselves from the ill effects of excessive heat and pollution. Authorities are keeping the situation under close watch and updating the public as and when necessary.
