Delhi Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Light Showers Expected; Check IMD Forecast

Delhi Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that parts of Delhi will have partly cloudy skies today (Saturday), with a chance of light rain and thunderstorms. Strong winds, blowing at 40–50 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h, may also hit the city by evening. This could bring some relief from the ongoing heat.

On Sunday, Delhi is expected to have a partly cloudy sky but no rain. After that, from April 22 to 24, the skies are likely to remain mostly clear, and there’s no heatwave warning for Delhi during this period.

On Friday evening, rain and gusty winds hit several parts of Delhi, providing a break from the hot weather. Rainfall reports showed 0.5 mm of rain in areas like Narela, Pitampura, and Mayur Vihar. The rain also helped cool down temperatures.

Heatwave Grips Rajasthan: Strong Winds and Dust Storms Predicted from April 20

Rajasthan remained extremely hot on Friday, with several places hitting over 45°C. However, strong winds and dust storms expected from April 20 may cool things down a bit.

Highest temperatures on Friday:

Churu, Ganganagar: 45.4°C

Chittorgarh: 45.2°C

Vanasthali, Kota: 45.1°C

Pilani: 44.9°C

Barmer: 44.4°C

Jaisalmer: 43.5°C

Sangaria: 42.6°C

Fatehpur: 42.5°C

Strong winds and dust storms are likely over parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions in the next 48 hours. Temperatures may drop by 2–4°C after April 20, but heatwave conditions may still continue in some places, especially in Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Kota divisions.

Weather Alerts Across India

India is witnessing diverse weather patterns this week, with heatwaves affecting parts of the west and central regions, while eastern, northeastern, and southern states are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms.

Heatwave Warnings:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alerts for the following regions:

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are likely to face intense heat on April 19.

Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra will continue to experience hot and humid weather until April 21.

In Gujarat, heatwave conditions are expected between April 22 and April 24.

People in these regions are advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and take necessary precautions to beat the heat.

Thunderstorms, Lightning Likely Across East and Northeast India This Week

Over the next five days, several states in northeast and east India are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.

Heavy Rainfall Expected In These States:

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim: April 19

Arunachal Pradesh: April 22 to 24

Assam and Meghalaya: April 19, and again from April 21 to 24

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura: April 24

Odisha: May see thundersqualls at isolated places on April 21

In the southern region, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next seven days.