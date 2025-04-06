Delhi Metro Phase-IV: India’s First 3-Coach Metro To Run Between These Two Stations

Updated April 6th 2025, 15:08 IST
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is ready to launch India's first 3-coach train metro corridor, a first in the nation's urban transportation system.
“Delhi Metro is set to introduce India’s first metro corridor designed to operate with 3-coach trains, marking a significant milestone in the country’s urban transit network. The Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block Metro Corridor of Phase-IV will be the second smallest metro line (8 km) in the Delhi Metro network, enhancing last-mile connectivity while ensuring seamless interchange with existing metro corridors” the release noted.
While most lines operate 4, 6, or 8-coach trains, the Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block corridor will have a 3-coach system, customized for short-distance, high-frequency travel.
This corridor is not only about lessening train lengths—it's optimizing urban mobility through a future- proof, cost-effective, and efficient metro network," said the DMRC chief officer.
Delhi Metro's second shortest, yet high-impact, corridor will be an 8.385-km line under Phase-IV to increase last-mile connectivity and integrate crucial metro interchanges.
The PHPDT for this route indicates an acceptable commuter load, and thus shorter trains are the reasonable option. Coach capacity is 300 passengers, so each 3-coach train can accommodate up to 900 passengers per run.
Eight new stations are included in this corridor, located to serve residential and commercial areas:
Lajpat Nagar (Interchange with Pink & Violet Lines)
Chirag Delhi (Interchange with Magenta Line)
Saket G Block (Future interchange with the Golden Line to the Airport)
The reduced length of the trains translates to reduced energy usage and quicker turnaround times. As ridership increases, DMRC aims to add frequency, making the travel smooth and congestion-free.
Projected Ridership (2025): 60,000–80,000/day
Projected Ridership (2041): 1,20,000+/day
This corridor is expected to shorten travel time, decongest roads, and support a sustainable and smart urban transit system for Delhi.
Published April 6th 2025, 15:08 IST