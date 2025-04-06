Delhi Metro Phase-IV: India’s First 3-Coach Metro To Run Between These Two Stations

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is ready to launch India's first 3-coach train metro corridor, a first in the nation's urban transportation system.

“Delhi Metro is set to introduce India’s first metro corridor designed to operate with 3-coach trains, marking a significant milestone in the country’s urban transit network. The Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block Metro Corridor of Phase-IV will be the second smallest metro line (8 km) in the Delhi Metro network, enhancing last-mile connectivity while ensuring seamless interchange with existing metro corridors” the release noted.

Why 3-Coach Trains?

While most lines operate 4, 6, or 8-coach trains, the Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block corridor will have a 3-coach system, customized for short-distance, high-frequency travel.

This corridor is not only about lessening train lengths—it's optimizing urban mobility through a future- proof, cost-effective, and efficient metro network," said the DMRC chief officer.

Delhi Metro's second shortest, yet high-impact, corridor will be an 8.385-km line under Phase-IV to increase last-mile connectivity and integrate crucial metro interchanges.

Delhi Metro: Smart Planning

The PHPDT for this route indicates an acceptable commuter load, and thus shorter trains are the reasonable option. Coach capacity is 300 passengers, so each 3-coach train can accommodate up to 900 passengers per run.

Key Station Highlights

Eight new stations are included in this corridor, located to serve residential and commercial areas:

Lajpat Nagar (Interchange with Pink & Violet Lines)

Chirag Delhi (Interchange with Magenta Line)

Saket G Block (Future interchange with the Golden Line to the Airport)

Eco-Friendly & Scalable

The reduced length of the trains translates to reduced energy usage and quicker turnaround times. As ridership increases, DMRC aims to add frequency, making the travel smooth and congestion-free.

Ridership & Impact

Projected Ridership (2025): 60,000–80,000/day

Projected Ridership (2041): 1,20,000+/day