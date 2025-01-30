Published 19:42 IST, January 30th 2025
Delhi Metro Phase 4 To Have 44 New Stations In 3 Priority Corridors. Check Details
The Delhi Metro phase 4, which is under construction, will have 44 stations in three priority corridors. Here's what we know.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is continuously expanding the rail network in the national capital and NCR region. The DMRC is currently working to complete the phase 4 of the Delhi Metro expansion that will include 44 new stations in various priority sections.
At present, the only section which is currently operational under phase 4 of the Delhi Metro is between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park extention, a 2.8 km long stretch.
According to media reports, the phase 4 of the metro expansion in Delhi will be divided in three priority corridors with a total of 44 stations.
What we know about Delhi Metro phase 4 corridor
The under-construction Delhi Metro phase 4 is having three priority corridors including:
- Maujpur to Majlis Park
- Krishna Park Extension to Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
- Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad
Maujpur to Majlis Park
This section will be a 12-km long corridor with 8 stations including Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Sonia Vihar, Soorghat, Jagatpur Village, Jharoda Majra, and Burari.
Krishna Park Extension to Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
In this section, there will be 21 stations on a 26-km long stretch including Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Paschim Vihar West, Mangol Puri Metro station, West Enclave, Pushpanjali, Deepali Chowk, Pitampura, Prashant Vihar, North Pitampura, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Ashok Vihar, Derawal Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Pulbangash, Sadar Bazar Metro station, Nabi Karim, and Ramakrishna Ashram Marg.
Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad
The Delhi Aerocity-Tughlakabad extention will be a 23-km long corridor with 15 stations including Mahipal Pur, Vasant Kunj, Kishangarh Metro station, Chhatarpur, Chhatarpur Mandir, IGNOU, Neb Sarai, Saket G Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar-Tigri, AnandMayee Marg Junction, Tughlakabad Railway Colony, and Tughlakabad.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:42 IST, January 30th 2025