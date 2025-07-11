Delhi’s Ladli Yojana: Get Thousands for Your Daughter—Here’s How to Apply?

Delhi Ladli Yojana: With an aim to empower girl children both socially and economically, the Delhi Ladli Scheme provides financial assistance to drive them towards a proper education in their fromative years since its inception in January 1, 2008 by the Department of Women & Children Development under the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

The State Bank Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (SBIL) is the scheme's Fund Manager. Under the Delhi Ladli Scheme, Rs 5,000 each is given on admission in 1st, 6th, 9th, 11th and 12th standard. When the girl child turns all of 18 years old and has passed 10th board exams, this money is then offered to the student with interest.

Delhi Ladli Yojana: Are you Eligible?

The eligibility criteria for the aforementioned scheme is as follows:

A girl should be born in Delhi

The family should be a resident of Delhi for the last three years.

Annual family income should not exceed Rs 1 Lakh.

If girl is already heading to school, her school must be recognized by Delhi Govt./MCD/NDMC.

Benefit of scheme is limited to two surviving girls in a family.

Step-By-Step Guide To Apply For Delhi Ladli Scheme

Application for Delhi Ladli Yojana can be filed both offline and online.

To apply online, first go to the e-district portal https://edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in/.

After this, click on 'New User' in Citizen Corner.

Then select the Aadhar card and enter the number, after this fill the captcha and tick the declaration and click on Continue.

After this you will have to fill the form. Remember to enter the mobile number and email correctly. Because login details will be available there.

After registration, you can apply by logging into the portal.