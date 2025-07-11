Delhi’s Ladli Yojana: Get Thousands for Your Daughter—Here’s How to Apply?

Updated 11 July 2025 at 16:09 IST
Delhi Ladli Yojana: With an aim to empower girl children both socially and economically, the Delhi Ladli Scheme provides financial assistance to drive them towards a proper education in their fromative years since its inception in January 1, 2008 by the Department of Women & Children Development under the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.
The State Bank Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (SBIL) is the scheme's Fund Manager. Under the Delhi Ladli Scheme, Rs 5,000 each is given on admission in 1st, 6th, 9th, 11th and 12th standard. When the girl child turns all of 18 years old and has passed 10th board exams, this money is then offered to the student with interest.
The eligibility criteria for the aforementioned scheme is as follows:
For offline application, the form can be collected from either the Women and Child Development Department, District Office of Delhi Government or Government School and submitted in the District Office.
