In a harrowing mid-air episode, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar carrying over 220 passengers, including a high-profile delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs, was battered by a sudden hailstorm on Wednesday after Pakistan denied the pilot’s emergency request to enter its airspace.



Flight 6E 2142 was cruising over Amritsar when the pilot noticed a looming turbulence threat and reached out to Lahore Air Traffic Control, requesting a short deviation through Pakistani airspace to avoid the storm. With relations between India and Pakistan strained following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, the request was rejected, forcing the aircraft to remain on its original path — straight into the turbulent weather system.

The aircraft endured severe turbulence mid-flight, sparking fear and panic inside the cabin. Videos posted by passengers show terrified flyers praying and crying as the plane shook violently. Despite the chaos, the pilot managed a safe landing at Srinagar International Airport, where passengers were immediately attended to. No injuries were reported.



“As per crew statement, they requested Northern control (IAF) for deviation towards the left (International Boarder) due to weather on the route; however, it was not approved. Later crew contacted Lahore to enter into their airspace to avoid the weather but the same was refused too. The crew initially attempted to return back, but as they were close to the thunderstorm cloud, they decided to penetrate the weather. Subsequently, they encountered hailstorm and severe turbulence. The crew chose to continue at the same heading to exit the weather by the shortest route towards Srinagar," DGCA in a statement said.



