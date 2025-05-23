Updated May 23rd 2025, 12:42 IST
In a harrowing mid-air episode, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar carrying over 220 passengers, including a high-profile delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs, was battered by a sudden hailstorm on Wednesday after Pakistan denied the pilot’s emergency request to enter its airspace.
Flight 6E 2142 was cruising over Amritsar when the pilot noticed a looming turbulence threat and reached out to Lahore Air Traffic Control, requesting a short deviation through Pakistani airspace to avoid the storm. With relations between India and Pakistan strained following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, the request was rejected, forcing the aircraft to remain on its original path — straight into the turbulent weather system.
The aircraft endured severe turbulence mid-flight, sparking fear and panic inside the cabin. Videos posted by passengers show terrified flyers praying and crying as the plane shook violently. Despite the chaos, the pilot managed a safe landing at Srinagar International Airport, where passengers were immediately attended to. No injuries were reported.
“As per crew statement, they requested Northern control (IAF) for deviation towards the left (International Boarder) due to weather on the route; however, it was not approved. Later crew contacted Lahore to enter into their airspace to avoid the weather but the same was refused too. The crew initially attempted to return back, but as they were close to the thunderstorm cloud, they decided to penetrate the weather. Subsequently, they encountered hailstorm and severe turbulence. The crew chose to continue at the same heading to exit the weather by the shortest route towards Srinagar," DGCA in a statement said.
Among those onboard was a five-member Trinamool Congress delegation, including MPs Derek O’Brien, Nadimul Haque, Manas Bhunia, Mamata Thakur, and journalist-turned-politician Sagarika Ghose. Recounting the ordeal, Ghose said, “It was a near-death experience. I thought my life was over. People were screaming, praying, and panicking. Hats off to the pilot who brought us through that.”
The nose of the aircraft was reportedly damaged in the storm. IndiGo confirmed that the aircraft is undergoing inspection and maintenance and will resume operations once it receives the necessary clearances.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently probing the incident.
This terrifying episode comes against the backdrop of heightened Indo-Pak tensions, which have led to mutual closure of airspace and a diplomatic standoff now casting shadows on aviation safety in the region.
Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which escalated hostilities between India and Pakistan, both countries have shut their airspace to each other. This diplomatic standoff left the IndiGo pilot with no option but to brave the hailstorm head-on.
Published May 23rd 2025, 12:33 IST