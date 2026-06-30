Dial 4242 To Women Safety: Uber's Mega Safety Push To Improve Emergency Response

In a move to enhance safety for both gig workers, and commuters, Uber has introduced several new features, including the choice to record your ride, and request medical support.

The record your ride feature allows commuters to create an audible recording of the entire ride, which would only be accessed by Uber incase a complaint is raised by the customer or the gig-worker.

Meanwhile, the 'Ambulance Assistance' feature gives riders and drivers quickly request medical support following an accident during a trip on the platform, which is available through Uber's existing 24x7 Safety Line.

The other note-worthy features includes the restriction to manual typing functionalities while the vehicle is in motion, and the choice for riders to manually customise, manage, and mandate their own unique trip-verification PINs.

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Highlighting the impact of road accidents on the Indian economy, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, noted, that the South Asian economy losses out on 3% of its gross domestic product (GDP) as a result of road accidents.

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Recalling his own harrowing experience on road, he mentioned that back in 1995 when he served as a Minister in Maharashtra, his vehicle found itself under a truck as result of being driven by an individual, who had cataract.

On the issue of road safety, he said that the centre has mandated all automotive models to have six airbags, while any seller of a two-wheeler in India has to compulsorily provide two helmets to the buyer.

Meanwhile, Sooraj Nair, Head of Safety Operations at Uber India & South Asia, said, "What feels innovative today becomes expected tomorrow. That's exactly how safety should evolve. Our belief is simple: safety innovation should become the industry's baseline, not remain a differentiator."