Digital Arrest Scam, Rs 2000 Crore...: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Shares Chilling Data

Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, recently shared a concerning update on LinkedIn about the rise of digital arrest scams in India. According to him, Indians have lost over Rs 2,000 crore to these frauds in 2024 alone. These scams exploit fear, tricking victims into making hasty decisions to avoid legal trouble.

How the Scam Works

Scammers typically call unsuspecting individuals, posing as police officers. They claim that a courier package under the victim’s name has been seized because it contains illegal substances or contraband.

To make the scheme more convincing, they follow up with a WhatsApp video call, where a fraudster dressed as a police officer threatens legal action, including arrest or court proceedings. The victim is then pressured into transferring money to “settle” the case and avoid legal consequences.

Educated People Are Also Falling for It

Kamath pointed out that even educated individuals fall for such scams. Fear clouds judgment, leading people to comply with fraudsters’ demands. Many assume that only uninformed individuals would be deceived, but this is far from the truth—thousands of victims, including professionals and businessmen, have lost large sums.

How to Stay Safe

Kamath advises people to stay calm and not act in haste when faced with such situations. His key recommendations include:



Verify Information: If you receive such a call, do not panic. Contact a lawyer or visit your nearest police station to verify the claim.

Avoid Unknown Calls: Do not answer video calls from unknown numbers. Block suspicious contacts immediately.

Raise Awareness: Educate family and friends about these scams to prevent further losses.