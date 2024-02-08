Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:51 IST

Direct-to-mobile broadcasting trials will begin in 19 cities soon: I&B secretary

The D2M broadcasting technology utilises terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure and a public broadcaster-assigned spectrum.

Business Desk
Department of Telecommunications
Department of Telecommunications | Image:Department of Telecommunications
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
D2M broadcasting trials: As a potential game-changer for mobile users, direct-to-mobile (D2M) broadcasting technology could soon allow video streaming without the need for a SIM card or an internet connection. Apurva Chandra, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Secretary, revealed plans for trials of this home-grown technology in 19 cities, emphasising the importance of reserving the 470–582 MHz spectrum for its development.

Speaking at a Broadcasting Summit, Chandra highlighted that a 25–30 per cent shift of video traffic to D2M could alleviate congestion on 5G networks, hastening the nation's digital evolution and democratising content delivery. Pilot projects conducted in Bengaluru, Kartavya Path, and Noida last year tested the viability of D2M technology.

Potential reach

Chandra emphasised the potential reach of D2M to nearly 8–9 crore "TV Dark" homes across the country, addressing a significant portion of the 280 million households, of which only 190 million have television sets. With 80 crore smartphones in the country and 69 per cent of content accessed in video format, the shift to D2M could ease the strain on mobile networks caused by heavy video usage, reducing buffering issues.

The D2M broadcasting technology, developed by Saankhya Labs and IIT Kanpur, utilises terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure and a public broadcaster-assigned spectrum to transmit video, audio, and data signals directly to compatible mobile and smart devices. With the potential to reach over a billion mobile devices, D2M adoption promises transformative benefits, including cost reductions in data transmission and access, improved network efficiency, and resilience. Additionally, it could pave the way for establishing a nationwide emergency alert system, marking a significant advancement in communication technology.

(with PTI inputs)

Published January 16th, 2024 at 19:51 IST

