Disney Layoffs: Entertainment Giant Cuts Hundreds of Jobs Across Pixar, ESPN, and TV Units

The Walt Disney Company has launched another major round of layoffs, removing several hundred positions across its television, film, and sports divisions as part of an ongoing operational overhaul, according to reports, as employees across Disney Entertainment Television (DET), Pixar Animation Studios, ESPN, and corporate functions began receiving layoff notifications on Tuesday.

The reductions mark the third major workforce trimming at the media titan in 2026 as management speeds up efforts to streamline operations and build a more tech-driven corporate structure under its "One Disney" strategy.

Within Disney Entertainment Television, nearly 100 positions are being eliminated, with the largest share hitting National Geographic across its cable channel, editorial teams, and operations departments. In addition, roughly 12 employees at ABC News were notified of role eliminations, with a few reductions distributed across other DET broadcast and cable units.

Pixar and ESPN Suffer Notable Job Cuts

Pixar Animation Studios is also facing notable staff reductions across its production and operational teams. The cuts are expected to impact a single-digit percentage of the studio's 1,100 workforce, resulting in the elimination of roughly 100 roles.

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The move comes as Pixar transitions toward a "long and lean" production schedule to optimize cost structures following mixed performance across recent original theatrical releases.

At sports broadcasting subsidiary ESPN, workforce reductions are mainly linked to the operational integration of NFL Network assets acquired earlier this year. ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro informed staff via an internal memo that a comprehensive review of operations following the asset integration made them take difficult decisions, affecting technical personnel as well as on-air broadcasting talent.

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Restructuring Strategy

The latest job cuts follow two prior rounds of layoffs executed earlier this year. In January, Disney merged its global marketing operations under Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz, resulting layoffs. That was followed by a bigger restructuring in April that removed approximately 1,000 positions across the company.