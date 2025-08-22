Disturbing Video Shows SUV Kill A Man, Tata Motors Responds

A tragic accident in Avinashi, Tamil Nadu, has put the spotlight on Tata Motors’ newly launched Harrier EV and its semi-autonomous features. CCTV footage dated August 14 shows the SUV rolling down a slope with its driver-side door open, knocking down a man who attempted to step inside and stop it.

The vehicle dragged him out, caused a severe head injury, and ran over his legs in reverse before bystanders managed to pull him away. The victim was rushed to hospital but was declared brain dead.

About the model

The Harrier EV, introduced in June this year, comes equipped with advanced functions, including a “Summon” mode that allows the vehicle to move slowly without a driver at the wheel. While intended for convenience, the feature is now under intense scrutiny after the viral video raised concerns about its safety under Indian road conditions.



According to online posts, the victim had previously faced a software-related issue when the SUV stalled and failed to restart without technical assistance. His family, still in shock, has not filed a formal complaint. The vehicle has since been taken over by company officials, though it is unclear whether the mishap was caused by a technical fault, human error, or other factors.

Road safety experts note that advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and summon functions require cautious handling and constant attentiveness, warning that such technologies are not substitutes for active driver control. Authorities in Avinashi have yet to release case details or confirm an official investigation.



Tata Motors issued a statement expressing condolences:

“We were informed of the tragic accident and are deeply saddened by the loss. Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt support are with the deceased’s family. We are currently gathering all relevant facts.”