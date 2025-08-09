Dividend Stock Split By Twelve Companies On August 12: Check Full List

As many as twelve companies have fixed the ex-date and record date for stock investors as well as enthusiasts to be eligible for different corporate actions like dividend and stock split on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

These companies have announced their corporate actions over a period of time through several stock exchange filings.

All of these twelve companies have both their ex-date as well as their record date on Tuesday.

What Is A Record Date?

The record date is typically set by the company to identify its eligible shareholders.

An investor's name needs to be in the company's shareholder register by this date, in order for them to be eligible for returns.

In order to be eligible for dividend and stock split by these 12 companies, investors must buy the shares before August 11, 2025 (record date). Under T+1 settlement, shares bought on August 11, 2025, should settle by August 12, 2025 (record date), making them eligible for the dividend and stock split.

Dividend stock with record date on August 12, Tuesday

Arvind Fashions - Final Dividend - Rs 1.6

Axtel Industries - Final Dividend Rs 6

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries- Final Dividend Rs 0.50

Grasim Industries – Dividend Rs 10

H.G. Infra Engineering - Final Dividend Rs 2

ICICI Bank – Dividend Rs 11

India Pesticides – Dividend Rs 0.75

KIFS Financial Services - Final Dividend Rs 1.50

NGL Fine Chem - Final Dividend Rs 1.75

RITES - Interim Dividend Rs 1.3



Stock split with record date on August 12, Tuesday