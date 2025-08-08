Republic World
Updated 8 August 2025 at 18:57 IST

ITR Filing 2025: What is a Form 12BB? Where to Invest for Tax Deductions Using Form 12BB?

Tax filing season is here and the Form 12BB is a tool which salaried employees use to declare their tax-saving instruments through Form 12BB at the beginning of each financial year.

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
Income Tax Return Filing
representational image | Image: Freepik

It is important to declare investments as it results in a higher in-hand salary. However, you need to only submit proof of actual investment at the end of the year.

It is also important to understand how this form is significant for ensuring tax compliance, as the employer computes the taxable income, determines the TDS, and deducts it each month based on 12BB Form details.

What Is Form 12BB?

Form 12BB is an important document which contains several expenses, allowances, and investments for which you can claim tax benefits.

The primary purpose of this form is to let employers estimate your tax exemptions and calculate your in-hand salary.

Taxpayers need to legally fill out and submit the form in the prescribed format at the beginning of a financial year or whenever you join a new job.

Where To Invest For Tax Deductions Using Form 12BB?

You may qualify for tax deductions using the 12BB Form under the following investment options:

  • Section 80C: Life insurance premiums and investments in ELSS, PPF, NPS, tax-saving fixed deposits, education fees, etc.
  • Section 80CCC: Premiums paid for annuity plans
  • Section 80CCD: NPS contributions
  • Section 80D: Medical insurance premiums
  • Section 80E: Interest payments on education loans
  • Section 80G: Donations to recognised charitable organisations
  • Section 80TTA: Interest earned from savings accounts

Published On: 8 August 2025 at 18:57 IST

Published On: 8 August 2025 at 18:57 IST