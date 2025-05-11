Dividend Stocks: SBI, BEML, Godrej Consumer Products, And More To Trade Ex-Date This Week — List

Updated May 11th 2025, 21:53 IST
Dividend Stocks This Week: As the week of May 12 to May 16, 2025, unfolds, several prominent Indian companies are preparing to go ex-dividend or execute stock splits, offering a mix of opportunities for investors and traders.
Whether you're looking to capture dividend payouts or take advantage of stock splits that might increase liquidity, this week promises a variety of market movements to keep an eye on.
From high dividends to affordable stock splits, here’s a rundown of the key stocks to watch out for and how they could impact your trading decisions.
Godrej Consumer Products will trade ex-dividend on May 13, 2025, offering an interim dividend of Rs 5.00 per share.
IFGL Refractories is set to go ex-dividend on May 13, 2025, with an interim dividend of Rs 6.00.
Foseco India will trade ex-dividend on May 14, 2025, offering a final dividend of Rs 25.00, making it one of the higher dividend declarations this season.
R Systems International will go ex-dividend on May 14, 2025, declaring an interim dividend of Rs 6.00 per share, reflecting consistent payout performance.
BEML is scheduled to trade ex-dividend on May 15, 2025, with an interim dividend of Rs 15.00, drawing attention from yield-seeking investors.
Great Eastern Shipping will go ex-dividend on May 15, 2025, with an interim dividend of Rs 5.40, maintaining its track record of shareholder returns.
Manappuram Finance will trade ex-dividend on May 15, 2025, offering a modest interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.
Aptus Value Housing Finance will go ex-dividend on May 16, 2025, issuing an interim dividend of Rs 2.50, aligning with its regular distribution policy.
Fabtech Technologies is set to trade ex-dividend on May 16, 2025, with an interim dividend of Rs 2.00 declared for shareholders.
IEX will go ex-dividend on May 16, 2025, offering a final dividend of Rs 1.50, reflecting stable dividend practices in the power trading sector.
Narmada Macplast will trade ex-dividend on May 16, 2025, with a small interim dividend of Rs 0.10, consistent with its niche operations.
SBI, India’s largest bank, will go ex-dividend on May 16, 2025, announcing a significant final dividend of Rs 15.90, drawing strong investor interest.
Mrugesh Trading will undergo a stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1 on May 16, 2025, aimed at improving liquidity and retail participation.
Virat Leasing will execute a stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 5 on May 16, 2025, potentially increasing affordability and trading volume.
