Q4 Results 2025: Tata Steel, GAIL India, HAL, BHEL Among 500 Companies To Announce Quarterly Earnings Next Week - Full List

| Image: Freepik

Q4 Results 2025 Next Week: The earnings season is in full swing with over 500 companies scheduled to declare their quarterly and full-year results for the period ending March 31, 2025, during the week of May 12 to May 17.

Many prominent firms from across sectors will be reporting their March quarter earnings, making it a crucial week for investors and market watchers.

Q4 Results 2025 On May 12

On May 12, a wide array of companies is set to report their results. Notable names include Usha Martin, Bajaj Electricals, Tata Steel, Chalet Hotels, Kewal Kiran Clothing, PG Electroplast, Raymond, UPL, Sagar Cements, Thomas Cook (India), SRF, Ventive Hospitality, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Ather Energy, Venkys, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Artemis Medicare Services, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Morepen Laboratories, Happiest Minds Technologies, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Siyaram Silk Mills, TD Power Systems, Carborundum Universal, DCW, Raymond Lifestyle, ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS, CARE Ratings, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Man Industries (India), JM Financial, Jai Balaji Industries, and others.

Q4 Results 2025 On May 13

May 13 will feature earnings announcements from several heavyweights and key players in the telecom, pharma, and auto sectors. Companies like Bharti Airtel, Hero Motocorp, GAIL India, Siemens, Cipla, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Bharti Hexacom, John Cockerill India, Max Financial Services, Honeywell Automation, Aditya Birla Capital, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Eureka Industries, Elnet Technologies, Containe Technologies, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Dynamic Cables, Sai Life Sciences, Duroply Industries, Dhruva Capital Services, Dutron Polymers, and Everlon Financials will be under the spotlight.

Q4 Results 2025 On May 14

On May 14, investors can expect results from firms across the infrastructure, energy, finance, and consumer goods sectors. Among the notable names are Eicher Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics, Brigade Enterprises, The Tata Power Company, Berger Paints India, Torrent Power, Piramal Pharma, Lupin, Hitachi Energy India, Apollo Tyres, Muthoot Finance, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Sagility India, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Jubilant Foodworks, Apar Industries, Chemfab Alkalis, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Capital India Finance, Concord Control Systems, CHPL Industries, Dollar Industries, Dredging Corporation of India, Davangere Sugar Company, Dam Capital Advisors, Excel Industries, Foseco India, Eros International Media, Eclerx Services, and Eiko Lifesciences.

Q4 Results 2025 On May 15

May 15 will be a significant day with several major mid- and large-cap companies set to announce their earnings. These include Godrej Industries, LIC Housing Finance, JSW Energy, Global Health, Patanjali Foods, Kaynes Technology India, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Page Industries, Caplin Point Laboratories, SignatureGlobal India, Endurance Technologies, Abbott India, Tube Investments of India, BLS International Services, Cochin Shipyard, Godfrey Phillips India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, CESC, PB Fintech, ITC Hotels, SKF India, Alivus Life Sciences, Bikaji Foods International, Jupiter Wagons, NCC, Neuland Laboratories, LT Foods, and Vinati Organics.

Q4 Results 2025 On May 16

On May 16, several diversified companies are set to report their financials. Major names include Hyundai Motor India, Delhivery, Jubilant Pharmova, Emami, CreditAccess Grameen, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Heritage Foods, India Glycols, Galaxy Surfactants, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Dhanuka Agritech, SG MART, Shankara Building Products, Systematix Corporate Services, NESCO, Repco Home Finance, MPS, EIH Associated Hotels, Bharat Bijlee, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Nucleus Software Exports, Sai Silks Kalamandir, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, and Thirumalai Chemicals.

Q4 Results 2025 On May 17