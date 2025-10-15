Diwali 2025: Top 9 Stock Picks For Samvat 2082 From Aditya Birla Capital

As the festive season of Diwali arrives, marking the beginning of the new Samvat year, investors turn their attention to potential wealth creators.

For Samvat 2082, India's economy looks solid, boosted by simpler lower taxes on everyday goods, more tax-free income for middle-class families, cheaper loans from rate cuts, and better money flow in banks.

Good rains, steady prices, and huge foreign reserves provide stability, making the recent market dip a smart time to buy.

Expect steadier growth from rising consumer demand and government spending—great for Diwali picks in fast-growing areas like AI, defense, electric vehicles, green energy, and semiconductors, though smaller stocks remain a bit expensive.

Here's the list of top stock picks from the brokerage Aditya Birla Capital Stocks and Securities

Top-Picks for SAMVAT 2082

1. Cohance Lifesciences Ltd is a strong pick, recommended at Rs 885 with a target price of Rs 1,050, offering an upside potential of 19%.

The company is a technology-driven CDMO specialising in fast-growing niches like ADCs and oligonucleotides and is expanding globally with a recent US acquisition.

Management is confident, projecting a 20-25% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years and targeting $1 billion in revenue by 2030.

2. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is recommended at Rs 4,745, with a target of Rs 5,600, giving it an 18% upside potential.

As India's largest aerospace and defense manufacturer, HAL focuses on indigenous development for the armed forces.

It boasts a very robust current order book of Rs 1.8 trillion and a promising prospect pipeline of Rs 6 trillion from key projects like the LCA Mk1A.

3. Juniper Hotels Ltd is picked with a recommended price of Rs 259 and a high target price of Rs 350, suggesting a significant 35% upside potential.

This leading hospitality developer owns the largest share of Hyatt-affiliated hotel keys in India and is aggressively expanding its portfolio.

The company aims to double its rooms to over 4,000 by the financial year 2029.

4. Max Healthcare Institute Ltd has a recommended price of Rs 1,143 and a target price of Rs 1,325, translating to a 16% upside potential.

It is one of India's largest hospital chains, planning to double its current 5,200+ bed capacity in the next five years.

Max Healthcare reports industry-leading operating metrics, including 76% occupancy, which helps sustain its premium valuation.

5. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd is recommended at Rs 707, aiming for a target price of Rs 900 and a 27% upside potential.

The company develops cutting-edge products and technologies for the defense and space sectors, operating in high-entry-barrier, niche segments.

It has a strong executable order book of Rs 928 crore and is expected to deliver strong earnings growth.

6. Phoenix Mills Ltd (PML) is recommended at Rs 1,624, with a target price of Rs 1,900, representing a 17% upside.

PML is a major Indian mall developer and operator with 12 operational malls, complemented by active commercial and residential businesses.

The company shows consistent strong growth in consumption and footfalls and plans to add 1 msf of retail space annually.

7. Sagility Ltd is recommended at Rs 46, targeting Rs 60, which provides a high upside potential of 30%.

This company is a US healthcare-focused Business Process Management (BPM) provider serving major US Payers and Providers.

It operates in a large core operations market with significant outsourcing potential and is focused on integrating GenAI to expand its domain capabilities.

8. Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd is recommended at Rs 337, with a target price of Rs 430, offering a 28% upside potential.

The company specialises in the B2B design and production of gold jewelry, running on an asset-light model.

It serves a wide client base, including major corporate retailers like Malabar Gold and Kalyan Jewellers, while actively strengthening its export business.

9. Uno Minda Ltd has a recommended price of Rs 1,233 and a target price of Rs 1,475, for a 20% upside potential.

It is a leading global Tier-1 manufacturer and supplier of innovative automotive solutions and systems to OEMs.

Uno Minda holds a leadership position across its 25+ product categories in India, providing long-term growth visibility across all vehicle powertrains.