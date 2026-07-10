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Dixon Tech India Shares Surge 4% After Inking Manufacturing Pact With Vivo Mobile India

Dixon Technologies India's latest deal with Vivo Mobile India involves manufacture electronic devices, including smartphones.

Nitin Waghela
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Dixon Technologies India Stock Price
Dixon Technologies India Stock Price | Image: Freepik

Dixon Tech Share Price: The shares of Dixon Technologies India rose as much as 4% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 14,001 apiece on Friday, July 10 after inking a deal with Vivo Mobile India to manufacture electronic devices, including smartphones.

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As part of this deal, both companies have agree upon forming a joint venture company to manufacture electronic devices Dixon Technologies will hold 51% stake in the joint venture while the remaining 49% will be held by Vivo Mobile India.

Published By:
 Nitin Waghela
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