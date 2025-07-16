Dixon Technologies Share Price: 1160% Return In 5 Years! Why LIC & HDFC Life Backed Stock Is Soaring Today – Should You Buy?

Dixon Technologies has given an incredible 1,160% return in five years. | Image: Freepik

Dixon Technologies Share Price: Dixon Technologies (India) shares jumped 2.86% on Tuesday, trading at Rs 16,269.95, adding Rs 451.75 in an early trading session. The stock has delivered a remarkable 1,159.80% return over the past five years.

The latest rally comes after the company announced it has signed a binding term sheet with Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd. of China to set up a joint venture in India.

The stock is backed by some major institutions. Life Insurance Corporation of India holds 705,036 shares of Dixon Technologies, accounting for about 1.17% of the company. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited also has a notable stake, owning 610,344 shares, which makes up 1.01% of Dixon.

Why Are Dixon Technologies Shares Up Today?

Under this agreement, Dixon and Chongqing will form a joint venture in India. Dixon will hold 74 per cent of the new company, while Chongqing will own the remaining 26 per cent.

The proposed joint venture plans to manufacture and supply precision components used in laptops, mobile phones, IoT devices, automotive parts, and other products that both companies agree to develop. This partnership aims to strengthen Dixon’s capabilities in making advanced mechanical and metal parts, which are crucial for modern electronics.

Commenting on the deal, Mr. Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman & MD of Dixon, said, “This joint venture with Chongqing will focus on manufacturing precision mechanical and metal parts. We look forward to combining Chongqing’s deep technical expertise with Dixon’s robust manufacturing infrastructure and customer access.”

In addition to the joint venture announcement, the company also informed exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on July 22, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Market participants are expecting strong earnings, which is adding to the positive sentiment around the stock.

Dixon Technologies is India’s largest homegrown design-focused electronics manufacturing company. It produces a wide range of products, including LED TVs, washing machines, lighting products like bulbs and downlighters, mobile phones, wearables, refrigerators, and telecom and IT hardware. The company also provides repair and refurbishment services for LED TV panels.

Dixon Technologies Share Price Target

According to Trendlyne data, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. has a durability score of 75, which shows the company has high financial strength. A high durability score, which is any score above 55, means the company has shown good and consistent performance over time, with stable revenues, steady cash flows, and low debt levels.

Among its peers, Dixon’s durability score is the third-highest, only behind Amber Enterprises India Ltd., which has a score of 80.

At the moment, Dixon’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 89.8, and the stock has spent about 45% of the time below this P/E level, placing it in the P/E neutral zone. This means that, based on past trends, most of the big gains might already have been realised, and investors may need to be cautious.

However, despite this, the stock continues to have strong support among analysts. Out of 30 analysts who track the company, the consensus recommendation is to BUY Dixon shares. The average target price is Rs 16,614.53, which is about 2.2% higher than the current market price, suggesting there could still be some upside potential ahead.

Dixon Technologies Share Price History

Dixon Technologies (India) has shown strong growth over time. In the last week, the stock went up by 3.39%, and in two weeks, it gained 7.12%. In three months, it increased by 6.55%, and in one year, it has given a return of 29.48%.

The share price has moved between a 52-week high of Rs 19,149.80 and a low of Rs 10,613.00.

Dixon has a market capitalisation of Rs 98,289.53 crore. It is part of the BSE 100 Index and belongs to the consumer electronics industry.