Dixon Technologies Share Price Soars After Q1 - What Analysts Are Saying About the Future

Shares of Dixon Technologies surged in early trading on Wednesday after the company announced strong Q1FY26 results post-market hours on Tuesday, July 22.

On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 16,371.05 and touched a high of Rs 16,671.15. At 12:15 PM, it was trading at Rs 16,540.05, up 427.85 pts or 2.66%.

Dixon Technologies Share Price Today

On the NSE, Dixon opened at Rs 16,440.00 and peaked at Rs 16,669.00. At the same time, it was trading at Rs 16,538.00, up 426.00 pts or 2.64%.



Why is the stock on the move?

In its Q1FY26 results, Dixon Technologies reported a 100% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 280 crore, up from Rs 140 crore in the same quarter last year. A major contributor was its Mobile & Other EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) division, which saw revenue jump 125% YoY to Rs 11,663 crore.



Dixon Technologies Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Emkay, in its post-results report, noted, “Dixon logged a robust Q1, with revenue up 95% YoY (above consensus), led by the Mobile and EMS segment, on strong volume growth across customer brands.”

Emkay added that the company maintained its FY26/FY27 smartphone volume guidance of ~40-45 million and 60-65 million units, respectively. Management also reaffirmed margin expansion of 120-150 basis points in the mobile segment by FY27, driven by strategic backward integration.



Strategic Moves to Enhance Margins

The backward integration strategy includes:

A joint venture with HKC for display modules

Acquisition of Q-Tech for camera modules (revenue target: ₹50,000 crore in 5 years, up from ₹19,000 crore in FY25)

JV with Chongqing for precision components

Despite the mobile PLI scheme expiring in FY26, which is expected to have a 0.6% EBITDA margin impact, Emkay says Dixon is well-positioned to maintain its competitive advantage due to "scale-led operating leverage, deepening customer relations, and backward integration benefits.”

“The management highlighted that while PCB is not lucrative due to lack of duty arbitrage, PCBA for industrials and automotive applications could be a major growth driver for the company,” Emkay added.



While Emkay revised its DCF-based target price slightly down by 4% to ₹19,000, factoring in minority interest from recent and upcoming JVs and acquisitions, it maintained a BUY rating on the stock.





