DLF Share Price Jumps 6% in Early Trade – Here's Why

The DLF share price surged over 6% in early trade on Tuesday, driven by the company’s strong Q4 FY25 results for the fiscal year. The rally reflects investor confidence in the company’s performance and the continuing demand in India’s luxury real estate market.

On the BSE, DLF stock opened at Rs 752.45 and climbed to an intraday high of Rs 783.00. At 10:32 am, it was trading at Rs 777.10, up 39.70 or 5.38%.



DLF Share Price Today: Strong Start on Dalal Street

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 770.00, touched a high of Rs 782.90, and was trading at Rs 777.00, up 39.35 or 5.33%, at the time of writing.



What’s Fueling the DLF Share Price Surge?

The rally comes a day after DLF Ltd reported a 39% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,282.2 crore for the January-March quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 919.82 crore in the same quarter last year.



Total income rose 45% YoY to Rs 3,347.77 crore, while revenue from operations climbed 47% to Rs 3,127.58 crore.



The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 978.6 crore in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 755 crore last year. However, gross margins narrowed to 31.3% from 35.4% YoY.

