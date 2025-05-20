Hindalco Share Price Gains Ahead Of Q4 Results; Board To Consider Dividend On May 20

Hindalco share price was in focus on Monday morning, gaining nearly 2% in early trade ahead of the company’s scheduled Q4 FY25 earnings announcement.

The stock opened at Rs 666.00, touched a high of Rs 671.05, and at 10:00 AM was trading at Rs 666.60, up 8.60 or 1.31%.

The momentum comes as investors brace for the fourth quarter and full-year results of Hindalco Industries Ltd., one of the world’s largest producers of aluminium and copper, and a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group.



Hindalco Q4 Results 2025 Date and Time

In a stock exchange filing, Hindalco stated: “A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, inter alia to: i. Consider and approve the Audited Consolidated and Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2025.”



Hindalco Q4 Results Preview

According to analysts at Emkay, a bullish setup is likely if the stock sustains above the Rs 662 level.



“Broader range is positive. Bullish momentum is expected above the 662 level. Potential hurdle at 680. Support at 635,” Emkay said in its Q4 preview report.

They also noted a strong long build-up since the start of the expiry cycle, with open interest (OI) rising by 6.4%, matched by an equal increase in price.



“At $383 million, OI is above its one-year mean by +1.6 standard deviations,” the report highlighted.

Additionally, the 1-month volatility spread vis-à-vis Nifty is currently considered cheap, with implied volatility (IV) at 16.6% against a historical average spread of 19.6% one day before the results. The maximum call and put OI stands at the 680 and 650 strikes, respectively.





Hindalco Dividend 2025: Board May Recommend Payout

The company also confirmed that its board will consider a dividend recommendation:

“Recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025,” it said in the same filing.

Hindalco Share Price History: A Strong Long-Term Performer

Hindalco has delivered impressive long-term returns. Over the last 10 years, the stock has surged by 380.88%. In the past 5 years, it gained 451.51%. More recently, it has risen 55.36% over 3 years, 0.98% in the last 1 year, 4.05% in 6 months, 4.31% in 3 months, 9.46% in 1 month, and 5% in the last week.



With strong technical indicators, long-term performance, and the Q4 results around the corner, all eyes remain on Hindalco's share price as the company’s financial year wraps up.



