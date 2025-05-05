DMart Share Price Today Falls Over 3% After Q4 Results; Stock Down 9% This Week

Shares of Avenue Supermarts, the operator of retail chain DMart, slumped by 3.6% to hit an intraday low of Rs 3,916.15 on the BSE on Monday, following the announcement of its Q4FY25 results that showed a drop in quarterly profit and margin compression.



On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 3,935.75 and touched a low of Rs 3,915.75. At 10:25 am, the stock was trading at Rs 3,947.50, down 2.78%.



DMart share price Today

On the NSE, DMart opened at Rs 3,956, dropped to a low of Rs 3,915, and was last seen trading at Rs 3,947.30 at 10:26 am, down 2.76%



Avenue Supermarts Q4 Results FY25

In Q4FY25, Avenue Supermarts posted a 2.6% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 619.71 crore, compared to Rs 604.2 crore in the year-ago period. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit fell 21% to Rs 784.65 crore.



Revenue from operations rose 16.7% YoY to Rs 14,462.39 crore, up from Rs 12,393.46 crore. Sequentially, revenue dropped 7% from Rs 15,565.23 crore reported in Q3FY25. Total expenses rose to Rs 13,713 crore, up on a YoY basis, but down 5.7% QoQ.



Full-Year Snapshot: Revenue Up but Margins Narrow

For the full financial year FY25, the company reported a profit after tax of Rs 2,927.18 crore, an 8.6% increase over the Rs 2,694.92 crore recorded in FY24. EBITDA rose to Rs 4,543 crore from Rs 4,099 crore. However, EBITDA margin narrowed to 7.9% from 8.3%, highlighting cost pressures.



