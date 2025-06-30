Don't Fall For Free Laptops: The Government Is Not...: PIB Decodes

In a recent viral post, it has been discovered that claims of the government distributing free laptops is spreading like wildfire.

While freebies are mostly appreciated, it is important for you to know if you should fall for this one.

So Is The Government Really Giving Free Laptops?

The answer is no.

PIB took to posting on X with the intent of bringing awareness to the general masses as the message which was being circulated on WhatsApp with a link claiming that the central government is providing free laptops to students is false.

Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a social media post on X said, "This message is #fake and the URL is fraudulent," adding that one should not click on suspicious links.

PIB also emphasised on the importance of verifying information through official sources.

How To Stay Safe From Such Frauds?

It is very important to stay safe from such frauds as miscreants are always looking for such opportunities to steal information or money through such links.

Rather than being unassuming about these links it is important to check and verify repeatedly, whether or not these links are actually being circulated by official authorities.