EPFO Starts Crediting 8.25% Interest for FY25- Here’s How to Check Your EPF Passbook In Easy Steps

The central government has approved an interest rate of 8.25% for Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account holders for the fiscal year 2024-25.

This approval comes after the EPFO's recommendation to the central government.

There are approximately 8 crore EPF accounts.

What Does This Mean?

The EPFO can now start the process of crediting interest to the EPF account holders, due to this official confirmation.

Additionally, if your EPF account is held with an exempted trust, then the EPF trust can also follow the process of crediting interest on balances that were held during the financial year 2024-25.

How Can You Check Your EPF Passbook?

Here’s how to check whether your EPF interest has been credited:

Go to the EPFO website at epfindia.gov.in.

Navigate to Services > For Employees > Member Passbook, or you can go straight to the passbook link.

Log in using your UAN, password, and the captcha code.

You’ll find all your member IDs listed, showing accounts linked to your past and current employers.

Select your current member ID to view your passbook.

The passbook will show separate details for your contributions, your employer’s contributions, and the interest earned. You can also download the passbook as a PDF file.