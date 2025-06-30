EPFO Starts Crediting 8.25% Interest for FY25- Here’s How to Check Your EPF Passbook In Easy Steps

Updated 30 June 2025 at 17:56 IST
The central government has approved an interest rate of 8.25% for Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account holders for the fiscal year 2024-25.
This approval comes after the EPFO's recommendation to the central government.
There are approximately 8 crore EPF accounts.
The EPFO can now start the process of crediting interest to the EPF account holders, due to this official confirmation.
Additionally, if your EPF account is held with an exempted trust, then the EPF trust can also follow the process of crediting interest on balances that were held during the financial year 2024-25.
Here’s how to check whether your EPF interest has been credited:
Additionally, if your old employer's member ID hasn't been merged, it balance may appear as zero. You can also merge it by submitting a transfer request online.
