BIG BREAKING India A Friend But Will Pay 25 Per Cent Tariffs Plus Penalty From August

The United States President Donald Trump has announced on Wednesday in a social media post that India will be paying 25% tariffs to the US.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

The US President took to posting on Truth Social ad wrote, “Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country.”

He added that India has always “bought a vast majority” of its “military equipment from Russia,” and is Russia's largest buyer of energy, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to “STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE.”

“ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER,” he also added in his post further ending it with a call to Make America Great Again (MAGA).

Trump further added that the United States has a massive trade deficit with India.

What Should India Expect?

According to a Reuters report, India is getting ready for a 20-25% US tariff rate.

Government sources say that India is expecting to face higher US tariffs on specific export products as a temporary measure.

"Talks are progressing well, and a delegation is expected in Delhi by mid-August," an Indian government official was cited by Reuters, adding that President Donald Trump could possibly issue a tariff letter imposing duties of 20 or 25% in a 'worst case scenario'.