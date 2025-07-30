TCS Layoffs and Salary Freeze: What's Behind the CEO's Compensation Controversy?

While on one hand the IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is planning to cut 12,000 jobs, the salary of the top brass of the company has come into light ever since the announcement. The company is also in all likelihood going to freeze salary hikes.

TCS Chief's Compensation In Spotlight

As per the annual report of the largest IT services company in India, TCS CEO K Krithivasan and other top leaders earned in crores in the financial year ending March 2025.

The company's move to remove 12,000 employees comes as part of their broader strategy to become a "future-ready organisation," with its focus shifting to investments in technology, AI development, market expansion as well as workforce realignment.

As per the report, the CEO K Krithivasan's salary increased more than 4% in FY25.

The TCS CEO earned a whopping amount of Rs 26.52 crore for the year, according to the latest annual report. This was an increase of 4.6% from the previous year.

His base salary is Rs 1.39 crores, Rs 2.12 crore is benefits, prerequisites and allowances, and Rs 23 crore in commission.

The Executive Director of the firm, TCS NG Subramaniam was receiving a salary of Rs 11.55 crore till May 2024, following which he stepped down from his roles at the company.