Donald Trump Claims China Trade Deal Is Done: 55% Tariffs, Rare Earth Supply Secured

The U.S. President Donald Trump on Truth Social declared that a sweeping new trade deal between the United States and China is “done,” pending only final approval from Chinese President Xi Jinping. “Our deal with China is done, subject to final approval with President Xi and me,” Trump wrote.

The statement suggests a major pivot in U.S.-China economic relations, as Trump detailed key elements of the agreement: “Full magnets, and any necessary rare earths, will be supplied, up front, by China,” he said, referencing materials critical to industries ranging from electric vehicles to defense systems.

In return, Trump said the U.S. would honor its side of the deal, which includes allowing Chinese students continued access to American colleges and universities, a move he framed as personally favorable. “We will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities (which has always been good with me!),” he wrote.

But perhaps the most provocative claim was about tariffs: “We are getting a total of 55% tariffs; China is getting 10%,” Trump declared, suggesting a heavily one-sided trade structure in America’s favor.

The post concluded with a typically Trumpian flourish: “Relationship is excellent!” Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Analysts are taking the announcement with caution. No official confirmation has yet been issued by the White House or Beijing, and the specifics of the deal, including which sectors are affected by the 55% tariff claim, remain unclear.

Still, markets are watching closely. Rare earth elements are a geopolitical flashpoint, and any agreement securing upfront Chinese supply could ease pressure on U.S. manufacturers. Trump’s mention of student visas also hints at softening tensions on people-to-people ties that have frayed over the past decade.