Donald Trump Imposes Penalty On India For Russian Imports On Top of 25 Per Cent Tariffs

With the possibility of an India-U.S. trade pact or even an interim deal dimming ahead of the August 1, 2025 tariff deadline, U.S. President Donald Trump on July 30, 2025 announced 25 per cent tariff with effect from August 1 on India, including a penalty for the south Asian nation's dealings with Russia.

Taking to Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump said, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country."

Trump's impositon of 25 per cent tariff on all Indian goods is being considered as a punitive measure for Russian imports.

Pointing out to India's dealings with Russia in terms of energy and militarye equipment, Trump said, "Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!"

The tariff threat had begun back on Apirl 2, 2025, when Trump utilised the ocassion of Liberation Day to announce 26 per cent tariff threat on India, and different tariffs on other countries.

According to sources, Trump's penalty is expected to likely be above 10 per cent, exluding the 25 per cent blanket tariff that announced by Trump on July 30.