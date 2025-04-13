Possibility Of India-UAE Bilateral Trade Due To US Tariffs? UAE Parliamentarian Explains

With any challenge comes opportunity, said Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, a UAE parliamentarian on Friday, adding that the latest tariff regime in the US can be an opportune moment for India's ties with the UAE.

According to him, the US tariff situation brings opportunity for the relationship etween India and UAE, an ANI report cited the parliamentarian.

"Here in UAE, whenever there are challenges, there are opportunities. And we see that both countries, UAE and India, should try to look into the opportunity that these challenges are bringing to the world," the UAE Parliamentarian and Educator, Chairman, Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, UAE Federal National Council, said.

India's relatonship with the UAE is such that there will be "government-government relations, private sector-private sector, and people to people," he said.

He added that the UAE doesn't need an agreement on many occasions because they have a history.

"Actually, what the CEPA did was open new avenues for both countries and for the people, and this is where the added value is for both sides," he noted.

CEPA And UAE

The UAE has signed CEPA with over 27 countries and "this is where India gets access to all these 27 countries beause the UAE has signed this agreement," he noted.

On being asked if UAE would impose any counter tariffs on the US, he said, "No".

"Our culture of dealing with our friends and allies is not like that. We engage in dialogue, and we believe that through dialogue, we will able to find a solution to all these issues and challenges," he explained.