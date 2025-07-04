Donald Trump To Send Tariff Letters to 10–12 Nations Starting Tomorrow, Says 'It's A Bargain' For The US

The United States President Donald Trump during late Thursday evening said that his administration will start sending letters to countries starting Friday to identify the tariff rates they would face on imports to the United States.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Trump, while speaking to reporters said, "We are going to start sending letters out to various countries starting tomorrow. We'll probably have 10 or 12 go out tomorrow...and over the next few days, I think by the 9th they'll be fully covered."

He added that they all range in value from "maybe 60-70% tariffs to 10 and 20% tariffs," adding that the letters will start to go out tomorrow.

Countries will start paying tariffs from August 1, said Trump.

"We have done the final form and its basically going to explain what the counties are going to be paying in tariff and it's very important it's a lot of money for the country but we're giving off a bargain. Whether through deficit or by other ways of measurement," the US President said.

Trump further added that they don't want to stretch it too much and wish to keep it reasonable.

Trade Deals

Before departing to Iowa Trump also expected to sign "a couple of other deals" in addition to a trade agreement, which he had announced on Wednesday with Vietnam.

This statement comes days before steeper duties are set to take effect on dozens of economies - customized to each of them - ranging from Taiwan to the European Union.

Meanwhile, several countries have also been pushing to strike deals which would be favorable for them, helping them avoid these elevated duties.