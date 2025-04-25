Dr. Lal Path Labs Dividend 2025: BSE 500 Stock Declares Rs 6 Final Dividend - Check Payment And Record Date

Dr. Lal Path Labs Dividend 2025:: Dr Path Labs, a Healthcare service provider, held its meeting today and announced the Financial results for the year ending on 31 March 2025 along with a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share.

“Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2025” as per exchange filing.

Dr Lal Path Labs: Dividend

The company declared its dividend along with Q4 results of Rs 6 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10 each.

“Recommendation of final dividend of INR 6/- per equity share (@ 60% on a face value of INR 10/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval of the Members of the Company at ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)” as per exchange filing.

Dr Lal Path Labs: Record Date

Dr Path Labs declared the record date for the dividend of Rs 6 per equity share. As per the company, the record date is June 06, 2025.

“The record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend shall be June 06, 2025” as per the exchange filing.

Dr Lal Path Labs: Payment Date

The company also released its payout date for the dividend for the year ending on 31 March 2025.

“The Final Dividend will be dispatched/ credited within 30 days of the approval by the Members”, the exchange filing reads.

Dr Lal Path Labs: Q4 Results

The company also declared its Q4 results for the year ending on 31 March 2025, along with dividend, record and payment dates.

In Q4 FY25, Dr Lal PathLabs posted a net profit of Rs 155.5 crore, an 81.24% rise from Rs 85.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year. The revenue from operations of the company also increased by 10.49% to Rs 602.6 crore from Rs 545.4 crore in Q4 FY24.

