Maruti Suzuki Dividend 2025: Company Declares Rs 135 Final Dividend - Check Payment And Record Date

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL) has declared a final dividend of Rs 135 per share for the fiscal year 2024–25. The declaration is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), where the dividend payout will be ratified.

“The Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Rs 135 per share (face value of Rs 5 per share), compared to Rs 125 per share in FY 2023-24,” the company said in its filing to the BSE.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 FY25 Results: Record Date

India's largest carmaker also revealed that the dividend on equity shares for the year ended March 31, 2025, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid to the members as of the close of business hours on Friday, August 1, 2025 (Record Date). The date of payment of the dividend is September 3, 2025.

The total dividend payout is expected to amount to approximately Rs 4,244.4 crore, highlighting the company's robust financial position and its intention to share the benefits of its success with its investors. If approved at the AGM, this dividend will be disbursed to shareholders by September 3, 2025, with the record date set for August 1, 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 FY25 Results: Earnings Report

In its fourth-quarter results for FY25, Maruti Suzuki posted a standalone net profit of Rs 3,711.1 crore, a slight dip of 4.29% compared to Rs 3,877.8 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Despite this minor decline in profits, the company’s revenue from operations showed healthy growth, reaching Rs 38,848.8 crore, a 5.86% increase year-on-year. This growth was largely driven by higher vehicle volumes and an increase in average selling prices, reflecting Maruti Suzuki’s ability to adapt to market conditions and maintain strong sales performance, according to the company.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 FY25 Results: Market Reactions