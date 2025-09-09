Infosys Share Price: IT Giant's Stock Surge As Board Weighs Fifth Buyback Proposal On September 11

Shares of Infosys rallied sharply on Tuesday, September 9, after the IT services giant announced that its board will meet later this week to consider a fresh share buyback proposal. The stock gained as much as 4.70% on the BSE to touch Rs 1,500, while on the NSE it climbed 4.37% to Rs 1,495.60 apiece, before settling slightly lower.



In a regulatory filing with the BSE on Monday evening, Infosys said: “The Board of Directors (‘Board’) of Infosys Limited (‘Company’) will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company at its meeting to be held on September 11, 2025, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended.”

The Bengaluru-based firm added that the outcome of the board meeting will be disclosed to the stock exchanges after its conclusion, in line with the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) norms.



If approved, this will be the fifth share repurchase program in the company’s history. Notably, Infosys has previously used buybacks as a tool to return excess cash to shareholders and to bolster investor confidence in its valuation.

The timing of the proposal is notable, as Infosys shares have lagged the broader market, shedding close to a quarter of their value over the past twelve months and posting a similar decline so far in 2025.

A Look at Infosys’ Buyback Track Record

It may be recalled that Infosys carried out its first buyback in 2017, valued at Rs 13,000 crore via a tender offer at Rs 1,150 per share. In 2019, it followed up with another programme worth Rs 8,260 crore.

Amid booming demand for digital services, Infosys announced a third buyback in 2021 worth Rs 9,200 crore, executed at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 per share. Its most recent buyback was in 2022, when the company repurchased shares worth Rs 9,300 crore at a price of Rs 1,850 per share through the open market route.