CAQM Rolls Back GRAP 3 Restrictions In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Shows Significant Improvement

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked the Stage-3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, citing improved air quality. Notably, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi dropped to 324, below the threshold for invoking Stage-3 actions. With the revocation of GRAP 3 restrictions, several curbs have been eased in the Delhi-NCR, including ease on petrol and diesel vehicles.

According to the officials, after the revoking of the GRAP 3 restrictions, the ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars has been lifted, although persons with disabilities were exempt from this restriction earlier.

Apart from vehicular relaxation, all non-essential construction work in the private sector, which was halted under Stage 3, can now resume.

Not only the vehicles and the construction works, classes up to grade 5, which were shifted to hybrid mode under Stage 3, can now return to regular classes.