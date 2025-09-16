Driving Electric: How PM Modi’s EV Push is Recharging India’s Auto Industry

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday, one of the hallmarks of his economic agenda has been the decisive push towards clean mobility. With sustained policy support for electric vehicles (EVs), India’s auto industry is in the midst of a structural shift that promises both environmental gains and industrial competitiveness.

The journey began with the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, which lowered the cost barrier for EV buyers through subsidies and tax benefits.

Building on this foundation, the government recently unveiled the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme. Its aim is to accelerate EV adoption further, expand charging infrastructure across the country, and make sustainable transport a practical choice for the masses. Together, FAME and PM E-DRIVE reflect a long-term commitment to greener mobility.

The push has been reinforced by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced cell chemistry batteries and EV components. Global and domestic automakers are now ramping up investments in local production, setting up gigafactories, and developing new models suited to Indian roads and consumer needs.

Charging infrastructure, once a stumbling block, is also gathering momentum. Public-private partnerships and state-level EV policies have encouraged the rollout of charging stations while offering incentives such as tax waivers and registration fee exemptions. This has helped ease range concerns for urban users and fleet operators alike.

For India’s auto sector—which supports millions of jobs—the EV transition is more than an environmental initiative. It is also a chance to position the country as a global hub for next-generation mobility solutions. Rising exports of electric two-wheelers and buses suggest the shift has already begun.