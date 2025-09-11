Green Mobility in Focus: PM Modi Highlights Opportunities for India’s Auto Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India is rapidly moving toward a future-ready transportation ecosystem, powered by strong policy frameworks and visionary reforms. Addressing the 65th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), he highlighted that the automotive sector is increasingly embracing sustainability, with a focus on green technologies, electric vehicles (EVs), and other eco-friendly alternatives.

“These advancements strengthen India’s clean mobility goals while creating opportunities in design, production, and deployment. The growth of startups, especially in energy storage, is encouraging… as the nation advances toward global leadership in green and smart transportation, opportunities for investment and collaboration are immense,” Modi said through a letter to the convention.

He emphasized the automobile industry’s vital role in driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life. “The automobile industry has been a torchbearer of the Make in India initiative, boosting global confidence in Indian manufacturing and positioning India as a hub of automotive excellence,” the Prime Minister noted.

Modi stressed that government-industry collaboration is essential to achieving true self-reliance across the entire automobile manufacturing value chain. This partnership, he said, is crucial for realizing India’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and positioning the country as a global leader in sustainable and smart mobility.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the rising influence of innovation and entrepreneurship within the sector. Startups, particularly those working on energy storage and clean mobility solutions, are playing a key role in advancing technology adoption and creating economic opportunities. Modi recalled that previous initiatives to promote electric vehicles, renewable energy integration in transport, and domestic manufacturing capabilities have laid the foundation for India’s leadership in green mobility.