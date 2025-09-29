Durga Puja 2025 Bank Holidays: Full State-Wise List from September 29 to October 5 – Is Your Bank Open?

Durga Puja is almost here, and it’s time for pandal-hopping, delicious food, and festive fun! But if you need to visit your bank for cash or other errands, you’ll want to know when they’re closed. From September 29 to October 5, 2025, banks in some states will remain shut for Durga Puja and other festivals, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Negotiable Instruments Act (NI Act) holidays. Don’t worry—we’ve made it super easy with a clear list of dates and states. Plus, October 5 is a Sunday, so banks everywhere will already be closed that day.

Check out the table below to see when your bank might be shut. If your state isn’t listed on a specific date, your bank should be open as usual. To be extra sure, you can visit the RBI’s holiday page at https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/HolidayMatrixDisplay.aspx. This way, you can plan your banking around the pujo festivities and avoid any surprises.

Key Bank Holiday Details for Durga Puja 2025

Here’s all you need to know about all the bank holidays from September 29 to October 5, 2025. We’ve linked RBI regional offices to their main states (like Kolkata for West Bengal) to keep it clear. If your state has multiple RBI offices (like Kerala or Uttar Pradesh), the holiday applies across those areas. All banks, whether scheduled or non-scheduled, follow these NI Act holidays. Also, banks close on the second and fourth Saturdays, but this week doesn’t have those.

Date Festival/Occasion States/Regions (RBI Offices) September 29, 2025 (Monday) Maha Saptami/Durga Puja Tripura (Agartala), Assam (Guwahati), West Bengal (Kolkata) September 30, 2025 (Tuesday) Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja Tripura (Agartala), Odisha (Bhubaneswar), Assam (Guwahati), Manipur (Imphal), Rajasthan (Jaipur), West Bengal (Kolkata), Bihar (Patna), Jharkhand (Ranchi), Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram) October 1, 2025 (Wednesday) Maha Navami/Dussehra/Ayudhapooja/Vijayadasami/Durga Puja (Dasain) Tripura (Agartala), Karnataka (Bengaluru), Odisha (Bhubaneswar), Tamil Nadu (Chennai), Sikkim (Gangtok), Assam (Guwahati), Arunachal Pradesh (Itanagar), Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur, Lucknow), Kerala (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram), Nagaland (Kohima), West Bengal (Kolkata), Bihar (Patna), Jharkhand (Ranchi), Meghalaya (Shillong) October 2, 2025 (Thursday) Gandhi Jayanti/Dasara/Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva All states (Nationwide) October 3, 2025 (Friday) Durga Puja (Dasain) Sikkim (Gangtok) October 4, 2025 (Saturday) Durga Puja (Dasain) Sikkim (Gangtok) October 5, 2025 (Sunday) Weekend holiday All states (Nationwide)

Quick Tips to Stay Prepared

Heads-Up for October 6: After this week, banks in Tripura (Agartala) and West Bengal (Kolkata) will stay closed on October 6, 2025 (Monday) for Lakshmi Puja. Plan ahead if you’re in these areas.

Weekends Matter: Banks are always closed on Sundays and the second/fourth Saturdays. October 4 is the first Saturday, so it’s only a holiday in Sikkim for Durga Puja unless your region has other local rules.

What Happens on Holidays? On these days, bank branches won’t handle in-person services like cheque deposits or cash withdrawals. But you can still use ATMs, UPI, or mobile banking apps for most tasks. Check your bank’s app to stay on top of things!

Why so many holidays? Durga Puja is a big deal, especially in eastern and northeastern India, so states like West Bengal and Assam have more closures. Other festivals like Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti are celebrated nationwide or in specific regions.