IPO Next Week: 20 Issues To Hit Street—Check Full List And Dates

Next week features a variety of initial public offerings in the Indian market, divided into mainstream and SME categories, as companies from different sectors aim to secure funding through public listings. This overview covers the key details for each, including issue size, subscription dates, pricing, and company background, to help track these developments.

Mainstream IPOs:

1. Advanced Agrolife Ltd. IPO

Advanced Agrolife Ltd. is launching its IPO as a book-built issue worth Rs.192.86 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 1.93 crore shares.

The subscription period runs from September 30, 2025, to October 3, 2025, with a price band of Rs.95 to Rs.100 per share.

Incorporated in 2002, the company manufactures agrochemical products that aid the full crop lifecycle, serving major cereals, vegetables, and horticultural crops in both Kharif and Rabi seasons across India.

2. Om Freight Forwarders Ltd. IPO

Om Freight Forwarders Ltd. is offering a book-built IPO of Rs.122.31 crores, including a fresh issue of 0.18 crore shares for Rs.24.44 crores and an offer for sale of 0.73 crore shares for Rs.97.88 crores. It opens on September 29, 2025, and closes on October 3, 2025, priced between Rs.128 and Rs.135 per share.

Based in Mumbai as a third-generation firm, it provides international freight forwarding, customs clearance, vessel agency, transportation, warehousing, and distribution services.

3. Glottis Ltd. IPO

Glottis Ltd. is presenting a book-built IPO totaling Rs.307 crores, with a fresh issue of 1.24 crore shares raising Rs.160 crores and an offer for sale of 1.14 crore shares for Rs.147 crores.

Subscriptions start on September 29, 2025, and end on October 1, 2025, at a price band of Rs.120 to Rs.129 per share.

Formed in June 2024, the company delivers logistics solutions via ocean, air, and road, handling end-to-end multimodal transport for goods across sectors and regions.

4. Fabtech Technologies Ltd. IPO

Fabtech Technologies Ltd. is issuing a book-built IPO of Rs.230.35 crores through a full fresh issue of 1.21 crore shares.

The offering opens on September 29, 2025, and closes on October 1, 2025, with shares priced from Rs.181 to Rs.191.

Established in 2018, it operates as a biopharma engineering provider, handling turnkey projects like cleanroom facilities, modular systems, and tailored engineering solutions.

SME IPOs:

5. Shlokka Dyes Ltd. IPO

Shlokka Dyes Ltd. has a book-built issue of Rs.63.50 crores as a fresh issue of 0.64 crore shares, set to list on BSE SME.

It opens on September 30, 2025, and closes on October 6, 2025, with a price band of Rs.95 to Rs.100 per share.

Founded in 2021, the company produces reactive dyes and pigments for the textile sector, offering them in basic or concentrated forms.

6. Shipwaves Online Ltd. IPO

Shipwaves Online Ltd. is pursuing a fixed-price IPO of Rs.56.35 crores via a fresh issue of 4.70 crore shares at Rs.12 per share. The subscription window is from September 30, 2025, to October 6, 2025.

It runs a unified platform for shipping and logistics, supporting multimodal options across ocean, land, and air for efficient global management.

7. Greenleaf Envirotech Ltd. IPO

Greenleaf Envirotech Ltd. offers a fixed-price IPO of Rs.21.90 crores, combining a fresh issue of 0.13 crore shares for Rs.17.82 crores and an offer for sale of 0.03 crore shares for Rs.4.08 crores, listing on NSE SME. Subscriptions begin September 30, 2025, and run through October 6, 2025, at Rs.136 per share.

The firm delivers EPC and turnkey services for wastewater treatment, emphasizing sewage and effluent plants, from design and installation to operation and maintenance.

8. Valplast Technologies Ltd. IPO

Valplast Technologies Ltd. brings a book-built SME IPO of Rs.28.09 crores as a fresh issue of 0.52 crore shares, listing on BSE SME.

It opens on September 30, 2025, and closes on October 3, 2025, priced at Rs.51 to Rs.54 per share.

Started in 2014, it focuses on civil engineering and construction, including structural waterproofing, injection grouting, and precast concrete, along with thermoplastic welding, sheet installation, and ground stabilization services.

9. B.A.G. Convergence Ltd. IPO

B.A.G. Convergence Ltd. has a book-built IPO of Rs.48.72 crores through a fresh issue of 0.56 crore shares, listing on NSE SME.

The period is September 30, 2025, to October 3, 2025, with a price band of Rs.82 to Rs.87 per share.

Incorporated in April 2007, it supplies technical assistance and production for TV channels and websites, starting with news24online.com, and creates videos for platforms like YouTube while partnering in connected TV via Samsung.

10. Zelio E-Mobility Ltd. IPO

Zelio E-Mobility Ltd. is issuing a book-built SME IPO of Rs.78.34 crores, with a fresh issue of 0.46 crore shares for Rs.62.83 crores and an offer for sale of 0.11 crore shares for Rs.15.50 crores, listing on BSE SME.

It runs from September 30, 2025, to October 3, 2025, at Rs.129 to Rs.136 per share.

Launched in 2021, the company assembles and supplies electric two- and three-wheelers under Zelio and Tanga brands, prioritizing low emissions and sustainability through a broad dealer network.

11. Sheel Biotech Ltd. IPO

Sheel Biotech Ltd. offers a book-built SME IPO of Rs.34.02 crores as a fresh issue of 0.54 crore shares, listing on NSE SME. Subscriptions are open from September 30, 2025, to October 3, 2025, priced at Rs.59 to Rs.63 per share.

Dating back to November 1991, it works in biotechnology, floriculture, greenhouses, and organic projects, supplying tissue-cultured and organically grown plants for crops, fruits, vegetables, and ornamentals.

12. Infinity Infoway Ltd. IPO

Infinity Infoway Ltd. has a book-built SME IPO of Rs.24.42 crores via a fresh issue of 0.16 crore shares, listing on BSE SME. The timeline is September 30, 2025, to October 3, 2025, with a price band of Rs.147 to Rs.155 per share.

Incorporated in 2008, it develops customized cloud-based ERP solutions, serving education, manufacturing, retail, construction, and areas like CRM, SCM, and HR nationwide.

13. Munish Forge Ltd. IPO

Munish Forge Ltd. presents a book-built SME IPO of Rs.73.92 crores, including a fresh issue of 0.64 crore shares for Rs.61.02 crores and an offer for sale of 0.13 crore shares for Rs.12.90 crores, listing on NSE SME.

It opens September 30, 2025, and closes October 3, 2025, at Rs.91 to Rs.96 per share.

Established in July 1986, it forges components like flanges, scaffolding, auto parts, and defense items to international standards, supplying the Indian Army and sectors such as oil and gas, automobiles, and infrastructure.

14. Sunsky Logistics Ltd. IPO

Sunsky Logistics Ltd. is running a fixed-price SME IPO of Rs.16.84 crores as a fresh issue of 0.37 crore shares at Rs.46 per share, listing on BSE SME. The subscription dates are September 30, 2025, to October 3, 2025.

Formed on July 5, 2020, it provides integrated third-party logistics, covering freight forwarding, cargo handling, door-to-door distribution, multi-modal operations, and customs clearance.

15. Chiraharit Ltd. IPO

Chiraharit Ltd. has a fixed-price SME IPO of Rs.31.07 crores through a fresh issue of 1.48 crore shares at Rs.21 per share, listing on BSE SME. It starts on September 29, 2025, and ends October 3, 2025.

Incorporated in 2006, the company handles turnkey EPC projects in water-based and renewable energy areas, delivering sustainable solutions for specific challenges.

16. Sodhani Capital Ltd. IPO

Sodhani Capital Ltd. offers a fixed-price SME IPO of Rs.10.71 crores, with a fresh issue of 0.17 crore shares for Rs.8.62 crores and an offer for sale of 0.04 crore shares for Rs.2.09 crores, listing on BSE SME. Subscriptions run from September 29, 2025, to October 1, 2025, at Rs.51 per share.

Set up in 1992, it distributes financial products, mainly mutual funds, to retail and high-net-worth clients for goal-based investing.

17. Vijaypd Ceutical Ltd. IPO

Vijaypd Ceutical Ltd. is issuing a fixed-price SME IPO of Rs.19.25 crores as a fresh issue of 0.55 crore shares at Rs.35 per share, listing on NSE SME. The period is September 29, 2025, to October 1, 2025.

Incorporated in October 1971, it distributes pharmaceuticals and consumer goods, functioning as representatives, dealers, agents, stockists, suppliers, traders, and packers.

18. Om Metallogic Ltd. IPO

Om Metallogic Ltd. brings a fixed-price SME IPO of Rs.22.35 crores via a fresh issue of 0.26 crore shares at Rs.86 per share, listing on BSE SME. It opens September 29, 2025, and closes October 1, 2025.

Started in 2011, the company recycles aluminum scrap into alloys like cubes, ingots, and notch bars for automotive, construction, electrical, and packaging uses, valued for their strength and resistance.

19. Suba Hotels Ltd. IPO

Suba Hotels Ltd. has a book-built SME IPO of Rs.75.47 crores as a fresh issue of 0.68 crore shares, listing on NSE SME. Subscriptions are from September 29, 2025, to October 1, 2025, with a price band of Rs.105 to Rs.111 per share.

Founded in October 1997, it runs a mid-market hotel chain with 88 operational properties totaling 4,096 keys in 50 cities, mostly tier 2 and 3, plus 40 pre-opening sites adding 1,831 rooms, spanning upscale to economy brands.

20. Dhillon Freight Carrier Ltd. IPO

Dhillon Freight Carrier Ltd. concludes with a fixed-price SME IPO of Rs.10.08 crores through a fresh issue of 0.14 crore shares at Rs.72 per share, listing on BSE SME. The offering runs September 29, 2025, to October 1, 2025.

As a goods transport agency, it specializes in road services like parcel and less-than-truck-load transport, contract logistics, and fleet leasing for various industries.

This lineup of IPOs highlights opportunities in areas like logistics, manufacturing, and services, with varying scales to suit different investor interests. Those considering participation should examine official documents and seek professional guidance.