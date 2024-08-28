Published 14:25 IST, August 28th 2024
E-challans worth Rs 9.49 crore issued through e-detection system at toll plazas in Bihar
The ADG Traffic said the e-detection system checks vehicles and automatically issues e-challan in the absence of required documents.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
E-challans worth Rs 9.49 crore issued through e-detection system at toll plazas in Bihar | Image: Shutterstock
