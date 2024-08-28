sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengal Bandh | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 14:25 IST, August 28th 2024

E-challans worth Rs 9.49 crore issued through e-detection system at toll plazas in Bihar

The ADG Traffic said the e-detection system checks vehicles and automatically issues e-challan in the absence of required documents.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
E-challans worth Rs 9.49 crore issued through e-detection system at toll plazas in Bihar
E-challans worth Rs 9.49 crore issued through e-detection system at toll plazas in Bihar | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:25 IST, August 28th 2024